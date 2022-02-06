The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will be operating 5 super luxury and over 700 general buses from February 13 to February 20 for Medaram Jatara. Around 3.5 lakh devotees are expected to travel from Hyderabad and Secunderabad for Medaram Jatara, Varaprasad, Regional Manager, TSRTC said.

As many as 23 lakh passengers are expected to avail of the services of RTC buses for the Medaram Jatara this year, the official added.

“We are operating 5 super luxury & over general 700 buses from Feb 13 to Feb 20. Around 3.5 lakh devotees are expected to travel from Hyderabad & Secunderabad for Medaram Jatara," Varaprasad told ANI news agency.

He said that people can avail the door pick-up services of the RTC by calling on 040-30102829. However, bookings would be accepted provided there were 30 passengers, he said.

Students of KITS have developed the 'Medaram with the TSRTC' app that will also help RTC officials in the booking of the tickets. The app will provide information to the users regarding Medaram Jatara, buses and their routes, accommodation, and help desk numbers. The app can be downloaded from the TSRTC website and it will also be made available on Google Play Store.

Medaram Jathara is a tribal festival honoring the goddesses celebrated in the Telangana. The Jathara begins at Medaram in Tadvai Mandal in the Mulugu district.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.