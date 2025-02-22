Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and discussed the rescue of personnel trapped in the tunnel of Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project in the state. PM Modi assured all help and assistance in the rescue efforts.

Reddy briefed the Prime Minister on the situation, informing him that efforts were already underway to rescue the trapped individuals, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"The Prime Minister was informed that eight workers were trapped in the tunnel and necessary rescue measures were being taken to rescue them," read CMO's statement on X.

He also mentioned that state ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao were present at the site, overseeing the rescue operations.

In response, PM Modi assured the Chief Minister that a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) would be deployed immediately to assist with the rescue efforts.

Telangana tunnel accident, 8 trapped Eight persons were trapped after a section of a roof in the under-construction stretch of the SLBC project tunnel collapsed, Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Saturday.

Those trapped inside are two engineers, two machine operators and four workers. The personnel were trapped 14 kms inside the tunnel.

Speaking to reporters at the accident site in Nagarkurnool district, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the state government is taking the help of experts, including those who rescued the trapped workers in an incident in Uttarakhand last year, and sought the help of the Indian Army and NDRF.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy said, “A few people are trapped. The state government is trying to rescue all those people. On behalf of the government of India, we are ready to provide all the support needed. NDRF teams are already there....”

Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy had earlier visited the SLBC tunnel mishap site and conducted a review meeting with the senior officials.