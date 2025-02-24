Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: The operation to rescue the eight personnel trapped inside the tunnel of Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project in Telangana's Nagarkurnool is in progress. Rat miners have arrived in Nagarkurnool for the ongoing rescue operation. Endoscopic and robotic cameras were brought earlier, even as the NDRF Dog squad was deployed to assist in the rescue operation. The accident occurred on February 22 Telangana after a sudden inflow of water and soil caused a part of the tunnel to cave in. The eight people who are feared to be trapped include four labourers, two company employees and two international employees. On Monday, Telangana Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireeddy Venkat Reddy expressed hope and prayed for the safe rescue of eight people who remain trapped in a partially collapsed tunnel of SLBC project. The Minister, who visited the spot, said the trapped workers have come from distant states like Jharkhand and UP to work on the project and help Telangana farmers. Telangana Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao had earlier said, "... I can't predict the chances of survival, but the chances are not very good... But even if there is the slightest chance, we will try to save them." Stay tunes to this Mint LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Telangana tunnel collapse incident.

How long will the rescue operations go on? According to Jupally Krishna Rao, who has been overseeing the rescue operations along with Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, it will take at least three to four days to rescue the trapped individuals. "For removing all the debris and all that, in spite of all types of efforts, all types of organisations (working), it takes, I think it takes not less than 3-4 days (to extricate the people)," Jupally Krishna Rao told PTI.

Visuals from rescue operations ANI shared visuals from the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel, where rescue operations are underway to save eight trapped workers.

Less chances of survival After visiting the accident site in Telangana, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao told PTI, "To be honest, the chances of their survival are very, very, very, very remote. Because I myself went up to the end, almost just 50 meters short (of the mishap site). When we took photographs, the end (of the tunnel) was visible. And out of the 9-meter diameter (of the tunnel)--almost 30 feet, out of that 30 feet, mud has piled up up to 25 feet."

Minister Komatireddy prays for safe rescue Telangana Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireeddy Venkat Reddy on Monday prayed for the safe rescue of eight people, who remain trapped in a partially collapsed tunnel of Srisailam Left Bank Canal project. "This is a very unfortunate incident. I pray to god that these eight people are alive. Our motto is to rescue the people…I pay to god Srisaila Mallanna to keep them safe," the Minister told PTI.

Authorities use endoscopic camera, robotic camera L&T's endoscopic operator Dowdeep said, "Through the endoscopic camera, we can track what is happening inside the tunnel. We have done this during the rescue operation in Uttarakhand as well. 2 teams have come. Endoscopic and robotic cameras have been brought."