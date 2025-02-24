Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: The operation to rescue the eight personnel trapped inside the tunnel of Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project in Telangana's Nagarkurnool is in progress. Rat miners have arrived in Nagarkurnool for the ongoing rescue operation. Endoscopic and robotic cameras were brought earlier, even as the NDRF Dog squad was deployed to assist in the rescue operation.

The accident occurred on February 22 Telangana after a sudden inflow of water and soil caused a part of the tunnel to cave in. The eight people who are feared to be trapped include four labourers, two company employees and two international employees.

On Monday, Telangana Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireeddy Venkat Reddy expressed hope and prayed for the safe rescue of eight people who remain trapped in a partially collapsed tunnel of SLBC project. The Minister, who visited the spot, said the trapped workers have come from distant states like Jharkhand and UP to work on the project and help Telangana farmers.

Telangana Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao had earlier said, "... I can't predict the chances of survival, but the chances are not very good... But even if there is the slightest chance, we will try to save them."

Stay tunes to this Mint LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Telangana tunnel collapse incident.