In a significant progress in the rescue operation of eight workers trapped in Telangana tunnel collapse, the whereabouts of the four persons has been located.

The development was announced by Telangana Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Saturday.

Eight persons — engineers and labourers — got trapped under the collapsed roof of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel since February 22 and the rescue operations are on in full swing to pull them out to safety .

6 Key points about the rescue operation – Krishna Rao, who attended a meeting with officials involved in the rescue operation along with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, said there was lot of progress during the last couple of days. The rescue operation has been going on for a week.

"In my view, the whereabouts of four persons have been located through radar," he told reporters at the tunnel.

– He also expressed hope that they would be extricated by Sunday evening.

– On condition of the four workers whose whereabouts have been found, the minister said the chances of their survival are remote.

– The other four workers appear to be stuck beneath the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), he added.

– Krishna Rao further said the 450 ft tall Tunnel Boring Machine was being cut for the rescue operation.

– A team of over 500 skilled personnel of Army, Navy, Singareni Collieries and other agencies along with central and state disaster response teams were involved in the rescue operation over the past few days.

On Friday, Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad said the metal cutting and debris clearing process was continuously going on.