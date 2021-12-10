HYDERABAD : Telangana government on Friday said that two passengers who arrived here at the international airport have tested positive for Covid-19.

Their samples have been collected and sent for genome sequencing to test for new SARS-Cov-2 variant Omicron.

Earlier, 13 international passengers tested negative for Omicron after the government strengthened testing mechanism at the international airport, among other measures.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Friday reported 207 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,77,954, while the death toll rose to 4,004 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 82, followed by Ranga Reddy (19) and Karimnagar (16) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today. It said 196 people recovered from the infectious disease.

The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,70,053. The number of active cases was 3,897. It said 38,467 samples were tested on Friday and the total number tested till date was 2,89,55,445.

The samples tested per million population was 7,77,953. The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were at 0.59 per cent and 98.83 per cent respectively, it added.

