The Warangal Police on Sunday arrested two MBA graduates, both friends, for allegedly indulging in snatching chains to meet their expenses. The police seized three gold chains and two bikes from the duo.

Sharing the details about the arrested persons, Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi said that one ran a paan shop while the other was a medical representative.

The police informed that both were alcohol addicts and used to spend their income lavishly. They hatched a plan to earn quick money through chain snatching as they were unable to meet their expenses, the police said.

The police also said that going around on bikes, they targeted women walking alone in rural areas and snatched their chains. Both the men were held when they tried to escape after noticing that vehicle checks were being conducted.

