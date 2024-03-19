Telangana union chief questions Zomato's new 'Pure Veg Mode' move, asks 'will company now...?'
Salauddin released an official statement after Zomato's new move, said the group would enable deliveries from pure veg restaurants only, and exclude those restaurants that serve both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.
Hours after online food delivery platform Zomato announced the launch of a 'Pure Veg Mode' along with a 'Pure Veg Fleet' for pure vegetarian customers, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) asked Zomato's co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal if the firm 'will now also filter out delivery workers who are vegetarian only to service this fleet'.