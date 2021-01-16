Telangana vaccinated 85% of total beneficiaries on day 1 of vaccination drive

Hyderabad (Telangana): The state of Telangana has managed to vaccinate 85 per cent of total beneficiaries on the first day of the nationwide vaccination drive, said Dr Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

"After Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the vaccination drive across India from Delhi via Video Conferencing, the Telangana state was able to kick start the vaccination drive in 139 centers across the state," Dr Rao told ANI.

"For today, we have just decided to vaccinate 30 beneficiaries per cent across the state. So we have estimated to vaccinate 4,200 beneficiaries across the state. Against the 4,200 beneficiaries, we were able to vaccinate 3,530 beneficiaries by 3 pm today. And by now we might have reached 85 per cent of our estimated target," he said.

Further talking about the vaccine drive in the state, Dr Rao said, "There has been no much of refusal towards the vaccine and if there has been any, we tried to convince them by explaining them and motivate them to get the vaccine shot. All the beneficiaries who have been given the vaccine shot have been put under medical observation for about 30 minutes at the vaccination centre."

Stating that no severe reaction towards the vaccine was reported today, he added, "20 minor reactions have been recorded across the state from the beneficiaries after getting vaccinated. The reaction towards the vaccine has been very minor like dizziness or swelling or itching sensation have been noticed among these 20 beneficiaries. Till now there has been no serious or severe reaction towards the vaccine."

"From Monday, the number of beneficiaries will be increased from 30 persons to 100 persons per cent. And the number of vaccination centers will also be increased. In the coming two months we would be able to cover all the health care workers across the state from both public and private health care centers," he added.

The director of public health further said that by the end of February or by the start of March, we would be able to deliver the vaccine to the common public who are above 50 years of age and to people who have long-term health issues.

"The MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and Telangana State Health Minister Etela Rajender has participated in the inauguration of vaccination drive in Gandhi Hospital here in Hyderabad. The Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development for Telangana state, K Tarakarama Rao has taken part in the launching of a vaccine drive from the Urban Primary Health Centre in Tilak Nagar here in Hyderabad," said he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

