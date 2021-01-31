Telangana: Vaccinated teacher dies; unrelated to Covid jab, say doctors

A 55-year-old anganwadi teacher in the Mancherial district of Telangana, who was recently administered a vaccine against the novel coronavirus , died in a state-run healthcare centre, the state health department said.

This is the third such incident that has come to light in Telangana since India commenced the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive on 16 .

The 55-year-old woman's death is not related to the coronavirus vaccination, a senior official told news agency PTI.

The deceased, identified as Susheela, passed away while undergoing treatment in Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday. She was inoculated on 19 January.

Susheela was shifted to NIMS two days ago after her condition deteriorated.

"She was a chronic patient of High Blood Pressure and also had lung ailment. We believe her death is not due to the vaccination," Mancherial District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr M Neeraja said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Health Minister E Rajender said the state government would set up a mechanism to counsel and instill confidence among those health workers who registered for a Covid-19 vaccine but withdraw due to apprehensions.

Addressing a Special Virtual Talk on Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday by Telangana State Federation of Chambers of Commerce & Trade (TSFCCT), Rajender said some people have fear of getting inoculated due to 'unreliable and unscientific' news being spread about the Covid-19 vaccines.

"Today people need more confidence and courage. To dispel these alleged fears, I volunteered to take the vaccine. Today 25 to 30% health workers still have not taken the vaccine," he added.

So far, Telangana has received eight lakh doses.

Health officials in the state have said that 1,986 private healthcare personnel were administered the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday.

The total percentage of government and private healthcare workers who received the vaccine till Saturday was 57%.

Meanwhile, the number of fresh coronavirus cases remained under 200 for the eighth day in a row in Telangana as the total infection count rose marginally to 2.94 lakh while the toll edged up to 1,599 with one more death, the state government said on Sunday.

With agency inputs

