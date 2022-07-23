As heavy rains lashed through Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana, it lead to waterlogging at several places in the city and elsewhere in the state. Several areas were water-logged due to heavy rainfall in Secundrabad. The meteorological office informed that Khammam received 80 mm of rainfall, while Nalgonda got 25 mm till evening. While in Hyderabad, the Urban Health Centre at Hafeezpet received 103.3 mm of rain, followed by Jeedimetla (102.5 mm), the Telangana State Development Planning Society said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rains over most places in Telangana, in the next 48 hours and heavy rains are expected in the central district and south districts. IMD has informed that very heavy rain is likely to occur in east and north east districts of Telangana.

Additionally, following the heavy rain, waterlogging was reported at several localities in the city, including Ameerpet, Kukatpalli, Begumpet and Qutbullapur. The personnel of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were on the job to drain out the water, civic body sources told PTI. The sources further notified that following heavy rainfall, rivulets and other water bodies were in spate at some places in Jagtial and other districts following heavy rain and the water flowed over the roads.

Telangana | Various areas were water-logged due to heavy rainfall in Secundrabad (22.07) pic.twitter.com/ctZwLFGKon — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2022

Heavy rains likely to occur in Surya pet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal Urban, Rural and Mehboobabad and Karim Nagar, adjoining districts of Hyderabad, Rangreddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Districts of Mehboob Nagar likely to have light to moderate rains.

Thereafter Telangana is likely to have rains over most places and heavy rains likely to occur in North east districts. Hyderabad during the next 48 hours is likely to receive light to moderate rains in most parts of the city and its adjoining districts and intense heavy spells likely to occur towards night or evening.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government on Wednesday requested the Centre to provide ₹1,000 crore as immediate assistance towards flood relief to the state. The state government has sent a report to the Centre about the losses suffered by the state due to recent heavy rains and floods. As per the initial estimates, various departments suffered losses to the tune of about ₹1,400 crore. The Centre has been urged to provide ₹1,000 crore as immediate assistance. Several roads and causeways were washed away in the floods. The Roads and Buildings department suffered a loss of ₹498 crore.

