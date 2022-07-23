Telangana: Very heavy rainfall likely in these districts. Check details here2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2022, 06:50 AM IST
- Telangana is likely to have rains over most places and heavy rains likely to occur in North east districts, according to IMD
As heavy rains lashed through Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana, it lead to waterlogging at several places in the city and elsewhere in the state. Several areas were water-logged due to heavy rainfall in Secundrabad. The meteorological office informed that Khammam received 80 mm of rainfall, while Nalgonda got 25 mm till evening. While in Hyderabad, the Urban Health Centre at Hafeezpet received 103.3 mm of rain, followed by Jeedimetla (102.5 mm), the Telangana State Development Planning Society said.