Telangana: Very heavy rainfall likely in these districts. Check details here

Meanwhile, the Telangana government on Wednesday requested the Centre to provide ₹1,000 crore as immediate assistance towards flood relief to the state. The state government has sent a report to the Centre about the losses suffered by the state due to recent heavy rains and floods. As per the initial estimates, various departments suffered losses to the tune of about ₹1,400 crore. The Centre has been urged to provide ₹1,000 crore as immediate assistance. Several roads and causeways were washed away in the floods. The Roads and Buildings department suffered a loss of ₹498 crore.

