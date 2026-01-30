Telangana village sarpanch reportedly admits hiring ‘dog killers’ in mass killing of nearly 100 stray dogs

In a disturbing case of alleged animal cruelty, nearly 100 stray dogs were reportedly killed in Thummaipally village in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district earlier this week, as reported by ANI.

The large-scale killing has sparked widespread outrage among residents and animal rights activists, prompting Mudavath Preethi, a Cruelty Prevention Assistant with the Stray Animal Foundation of India, to file a formal complaint at the Charapaka Police Station, ANI reported.

The incident reportedly took place in the village under the Sarpanch's jurisdiction. According to the FIR, the police received the complaint from Mudavath Preethi, a resident of Nagarkurnool, on 27 January.

In her petition, the complaintant stated that in her capacity as an Animal Cruelty Prevention Assistant, she received information that approximately 100 stray dogs were killed by administering poisonous injections over the last 10 days, ANI reported.

The Sarpanch and the Panchayat Secretary of Thimmaipally village allegedly carried out these actions.

Further inquiry revealed that Gram Panchayat (GP) worker Ravi allegedly removed the carcasses. In a separate conversation between Adukapuram Goutham and Gopi (the hired individual), Gopi said that the dogs had been poisoned over the previous 10 days, ANI reported.

Additionally, the Sarpanch said that the bodies were disposed of approximately 2 km away from the village. Based on these findings, the petitioner has requested that immediate legal action be taken against the accused individuals in accordance with the law.

Animal rights activist Goutham has condemned the incident and demanded strict action against those involved, calling for stronger enforcement of animal protection laws to prevent such acts of cruelty in the future.