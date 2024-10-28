Telangana woman kills husband for refusing ₹8 crore, burns and dumps body 800-km away; here’s how cops decoded murder

A Telangana woman allegedly murdered her businessman husband after he denied her demand of 8 crore. Later, the accused woman dumped his body nearly 800 kilometre away from the murder site in Hyderabad.

Livemint
Published28 Oct 2024, 02:12 PM IST
A Bengaluru wife murdered her husband after he denied giving <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8 crore.
A Bengaluru wife murdered her husband after he denied giving ₹8 crore.

Karnataka police cracked a gruesome murder mystery of a businessman who was allegedly killed by his wife after he denied her 8 crore. According to an India Today report, the police arrested a 29-year-old woman, Niharika, her paramour Nikhil, and another accomplice, Ankur, after recovering a charred body from Karnataka's Kodagu district. 

The condition of the dead body made it difficult for the police to identify the deceased person. Initial investigation of the CCTV footage of the nearby areas pointed the finger of suspicion towards a Mercedez Benz car, which was a rare sight for a rural area in Kodagu. 

After the arrest, it was revealed that Niharika had an extramarital affair with Nikhil and had executed the murder plot for the victim, Ramesh's money. All three people have been arrested under the suspicion of executing the murder. Here's how Niharika executed the murder.

Murder of Telangana-based businessman

Accused Niharika, who was arrested earlier in another case of financial fraud, had married Ramesh, who was a renowned businessman in Telangana, reported NDTV. Ramesh used to provide Niharika with a lavish lifestyle. However, she cheated upon her husband and had an affair with Nikhil. One day, when Ramesh refused to give Niharika 8 crore, she lost her cool and choked him to death in Uppal, Hyderabad, reported NDTV. 

Later, the accused collected the cash and drove to Bengaluru before finally moving to Kodagu and dumping his dead body near the coffee plantation area. Before disposing of the body, it was covered with a blanket and set on fire. Later, Niharika, along with her accomplices returned to Hyderabad, and even registered a missing complaint for Ramesh.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTelangana woman kills husband for refusing ₹8 crore, burns and dumps body 800-km away; here’s how cops decoded murder

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.95
    02:48 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    14.65 (8.7%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    270.75
    02:49 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -1.8 (-0.66%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,739.15
    02:49 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -3.45 (-0.2%)

    Indus Towers share price

    347.00
    02:48 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    12.2 (3.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    370.00
    02:41 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    37.25 (11.19%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,616.15
    02:40 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    101.1 (4.02%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,147.45
    02:40 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    1.55 (0.14%)

    Coforge share price

    7,685.10
    02:40 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -57.1 (-0.74%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Interglobe Aviation share price

    4,003.00
    02:41 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -361.65 (-8.29%)

    Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

    1,284.95
    02:40 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -89.65 (-6.52%)

    Mahanagar Gas share price

    1,424.05
    02:40 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -72.5 (-4.84%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,989.50
    02:40 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -245.15 (-4.68%)
    More from Top Losers

    Bharat Heavy Electricals share price

    238.60
    02:41 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    21.65 (9.98%)

    Archean Chemical Industries share price

    649.75
    02:41 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    53.65 (9%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.35
    02:41 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    15.05 (8.94%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    947.05
    02:41 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    74.55 (8.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,295.00-10.00
      Chennai
      80,301.00-10.00
      Delhi
      80,453.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      80,305.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.