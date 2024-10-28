Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Telangana woman kills husband for refusing 8 crore, burns and dumps body 800-km away; here's how cops decoded murder

Telangana woman kills husband for refusing ₹8 crore, burns and dumps body 800-km away; here's how cops decoded murder

Livemint

A Telangana woman allegedly murdered her businessman husband after he denied her demand of 8 crore. Later, the accused woman dumped his body nearly 800 kilometre away from the murder site in Hyderabad.

A Bengaluru wife murdered her husband after he denied giving 8 crore.

Karnataka police cracked a gruesome murder mystery of a businessman who was allegedly killed by his wife after he denied her 8 crore. According to an India Today report, the police arrested a 29-year-old woman, Niharika, her paramour Nikhil, and another accomplice, Ankur, after recovering a charred body from Karnataka's Kodagu district.

The condition of the dead body made it difficult for the police to identify the deceased person. Initial investigation of the CCTV footage of the nearby areas pointed the finger of suspicion towards a Mercedez Benz car, which was a rare sight for a rural area in Kodagu.

After the arrest, it was revealed that Niharika had an extramarital affair with Nikhil and had executed the murder plot for the victim, Ramesh's money. All three people have been arrested under the suspicion of executing the murder. Here's how Niharika executed the murder.

Murder of Telangana-based businessman

Accused Niharika, who was arrested earlier in another case of financial fraud, had married Ramesh, who was a renowned businessman in Telangana, reported NDTV. Ramesh used to provide Niharika with a lavish lifestyle. However, she cheated upon her husband and had an affair with Nikhil. One day, when Ramesh refused to give Niharika 8 crore, she lost her cool and choked him to death in Uppal, Hyderabad, reported NDTV.

Later, the accused collected the cash and drove to Bengaluru before finally moving to Kodagu and dumping his dead body near the coffee plantation area. Before disposing of the body, it was covered with a blanket and set on fire. Later, Niharika, along with her accomplices returned to Hyderabad, and even registered a missing complaint for Ramesh.

