To ensure the safety of women passengers, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced a new initiative on Wednesday.

Under this new initiative, women can board a bus and get down anywhere on the route and not necessarily at bus stops only.

The bus drivers and conductors can stop the bus anywhere on the request of women after 7:30 am.

If the bus driver or conductor does not follow the rules, passengers can contact the depot manager and lodge a complaint.

"It is a good initiative. It will be helpful for women travellers and we appreciate this," says Keerthi, a passenger to ANI news agency.

The TSRTC's decision has come as part of the measures to provide better facilities to passengers and safe bus travel for women at night.

