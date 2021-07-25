Telangana's Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Breaking the news on Twitter, the UNESCO said: "Just inscribed as @UNESCO #WorldHeritage site: Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana, in India. Bravo!"

View Full Image Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple

Commenting on the tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana." He further wrote that the "iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty".

View Full Image Ramappa Temple

The Prime Minister shared the pictures of the temple and urged the people "to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of its grandness".

View Full Image Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty: PM

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao also expressed happiness after hearing the news and tweeted, "Happy to share the good news that the 800-year-old Kakatiya Rudreshwara #RamappaTemple in #Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO #WorldHeritage Site. My compliments to everyone who was involved in the effort."

"This is the first world heritage site from Telangana Next aim is to get world heritage city status for our capital city #Hyderabad, Rama Rao said in another tweet.

