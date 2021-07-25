This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Telangana's iconic Ramappa Temple gets UNESCO's world heritage tag. See pics
1 min read.08:22 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
Prime Minister Modi shared the pictures of the temple and urged the people 'to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of its grandness'
Telangana's Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Breaking the news on Twitter, the UNESCO said: "Just inscribed as @UNESCO #WorldHeritage site: Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana, in India. Bravo!"
Commenting on the tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana." He further wrote that the "iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty".
The Prime Minister shared the pictures of the temple and urged the people "to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of its grandness".
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao also expressed happiness after hearing the news and tweeted, "Happy to share the good news that the 800-year-old Kakatiya Rudreshwara #RamappaTemple in #Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO #WorldHeritage Site. My compliments to everyone who was involved in the effort."
