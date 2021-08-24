Telangana's per capita income has doubled in six years, says state FM

Responding to the accusations by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy over the state's economy during his 'Jan Ashriwad Yatra' in the state, Rao said," As long as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party are in Telangana state, neither Congress nor BJP can come into power and both Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar always makes other parties down in front of them and target Government of Telangana."

