Telangana's ruling TRS appears to be heading for victory in Munugode bypoll

Telangana's ruling TRS appears to be heading for victory in Munugode bypoll1 min read . 06:21 PM IST
- The bypoll held Thursday was necessitated as sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned from the Congress in August to join the BJP
Ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) appeared to be heading for a victory Munugode bypoll as its has got 88,7167 votes so far after 13 rounds of counting in Telangana on Sunday.
Ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) appeared to be heading for a victory Munugode bypoll as its has got 88,7167 votes so far after 13 rounds of counting in Telangana on Sunday.
The bypoll held Thursday was necessitated as sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned from the Congress in August to join the BJP. Reddy contested the elections on BJP ticket against TRS Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and Congressfielded late party leader Palvai Govardhan Reddy’s daughter Palvai Sravanthi and 47 candidates
The bypoll held Thursday was necessitated as sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned from the Congress in August to join the BJP. Reddy contested the elections on BJP ticket against TRS Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and Congressfielded late party leader Palvai Govardhan Reddy’s daughter Palvai Sravanthi and 47 candidates
TRS MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy is all set to win the bypoll. TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy cumulatively secured 82,025 votes after 12 rounds, while his nearest BJP rival Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy got 74,224 votes. Congress nominee Palvai Sravanthi polled 21,243 votes.
TRS MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy is all set to win the bypoll. TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy cumulatively secured 82,025 votes after 12 rounds, while his nearest BJP rival Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy got 74,224 votes. Congress nominee Palvai Sravanthi polled 21,243 votes.
The counting of the votes began at 8 am with the counting of postal ballots. Votes polled on the EVMs were taken up after the counting of postal votes.
The counting of the votes began at 8 am with the counting of postal ballots. Votes polled on the EVMs were taken up after the counting of postal votes.
According to Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj a total of 2,25,192 votes were polled registering 93.13 per cent (postal ballot not included) in 298 polling stations.
According to Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj a total of 2,25,192 votes were polled registering 93.13 per cent (postal ballot not included) in 298 polling stations.
The bypoll results of seven assembly seats across six states, i.e, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Haryana, Odisha and Bihar will be declared on Sunday.
The bypoll results of seven assembly seats across six states, i.e, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Haryana, Odisha and Bihar will be declared on Sunday.
While BJP has won in Uttar Pradesh's Gola Gokrannath, Haryana's Adampur, and Bihar's Gopalganj, and is leading in Odisha's Dhamnagar.
While BJP has won in Uttar Pradesh's Gola Gokrannath, Haryana's Adampur, and Bihar's Gopalganj, and is leading in Odisha's Dhamnagar.
Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal has won in Bihar's Mokama and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction won in Mumbai's Andheri East seat.
Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal has won in Bihar's Mokama and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction won in Mumbai's Andheri East seat.