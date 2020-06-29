Mumbai: India's wireless telecom subscribers base increased 4.15 million in February, according to data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). Vodafone Idea lost 3.46 million subscribers during the month.

In January, India had reported 5 million new wireless subscriber addition.

Reliance Jio added 6.2 million subscribers in February and Bharti Airtel 0.9 million. In January, Jio had added 8.5 million subscribers, Airtel added 0.85 million users and Vodafone Idea lost 3.62 million customers.

With Vodafone Idea expected to announce Q4 results tomorrow, analysts will closely watch the operator’s subscriber metrics.

Jio now commands 32.9% of the wireless market share while Airtel has a 28.35% market share. Vodafone Idea has a market share of 28.05%.

Airtel continues to command the highest active subscriber share at 95.5% followed by Vodafone Idea at 90.4% and Jio at 81.25%. Jio commands 56% of the broadbad market share followed by Airtel (21.4%) and Vodafone Idea (17.3%).

The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,177.02 million at the end of January to 1,180.84 million at the end of February, thereby showing a monthly increase rate of 0.32%. Urban telephone subscriber base decreased from 662.75 million at the end of January to 661.23 million at the end of February. However, rural user base increased to 519.62 million from 514.27 million a month ago.

The overall tele-density in India increased to 87.66 at the end of February from 87.45 at the end of January.

Total wireless subscribers (2G, 3G & 4G) increased by 4 million over the month to 1,160.59 million in February, thereby registering a monthly increase rate of 0.36%. Wireless subscriber base in urban areas decreased from over 1 million to 643.24 million at the end of February. Wireless users in rural areas increased by almost 7 million to 517.34 million at the end of February.

Monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless subscription were 0.20% and 1.06%, respectively.

