Telcos add 4.2 mln users in February, Vodafone Idea loses 3.5 mln

The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,177.02 million at the end of January to 1,180.84 million at the end of February, thereby showing a monthly increase rate of 0.32%. Urban telephone subscriber base decreased from 662.75 million at the end of January to 661.23 million at the end of February. However, rural user base increased to 519.62 million from 514.27 million a month ago.