Home >News >India >Telcos can only use govt approved equipment from 15 June

Telcos can only use govt approved equipment from 15 June

Telcos can only use govt approved equipment from 15 June
2 min read . 08:20 PM IST Ishita Guha

  • The cost of procuring equipment could rise for telcos in India if the Chinese vendors are banned. Besides Huawei and ZTE, Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung are a handful companies that manufacture wireless telecom equipment
  • Bharti Airtel Ltd and cash-strapped Vodafone Idea Ltd use Huawei and ZTE gear

The government on Wednesday tightened norms to procure telecom equipment owing to national security concerns, mandating operators to buy gear which is approved by them, ahead of the rollout of 5G wireless service that requires massive deployment of optical fibre and towers.

Though the government-appointed authority is yet to finalise a list of “trusted" vendors, the latest development could deal a blow to Chinese telecom equipment companies, Huawei and ZTE, against which security concerns have been raised globally.

In December, the UK government said new installation of Huawei’s 5G gear will be banned from September 2021, as it seeks to phase out all Huawei networks by 2027. The US has also banned Huawei gear till May on grounds of national security risks.

The cost of procuring equipment could rise for telcos in India if the Chinese vendors are banned. Besides Huawei and ZTE, Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung are a handful companies that manufacture wireless telecom equipment. Bharti Airtel Ltd and cash-strapped Vodafone Idea Ltd use Huawei and ZTE gear.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, a relatively new player in the industry, does not use Chinese equipment.

As part of the security conditions, the department of telecommunications (DoT) has added a clause to the Unified Service Access License Agreement, saying that the government can impose riders on procurement of equipment on grounds of defence or national security.

For this purpose, the government has authorised the National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC) and telecom operators will have to provide information as and when sought by the authority.

The coordinator will notify a list of “trusted sources" along with the equipment that do not threaten India's national security. The NCSC may also name the vendors who will be barred from selling gear in India.

“With effect from 15 June, the licensee shall only connect trusted products in its network and seek permission from designated authority (NCSC) for upgradation of existing network utilizing the telecommunication equipment not designated as trusted products," the DoT said.

“However, these directions will not affect ongoing annual maintenance contracts or updates to existing equipment already inducted in the network as on date of effect," it added.

India is yet to deploy 5G services. The government expects the roll out of the next-generation technology by the end of 2021, that too not on a pan-India basis, but in areas where the demand justifies the investments.

According to a Parliamentary standing committee report on 8 February, the government may conduct 5G spectrum auction in the next six months. Though it recently concluded the sale of 4G airwaves, the Centre did not include bands (3,300-3,600MHz) earmarked for 5G in the auction.

