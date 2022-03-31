Telcos directed drop COVID caller tunes, pre-call announcements

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Telcos have been playing the pre-call announcements and caller tunes related to COVID to create awareness regarding the disease, precautions and vaccination procedures.
All telecom operators have been asked to withdraw COVID pre-call announcements and caller tunes by the Department of Telecom. The companies have been playing the pre-call announcements and caller tunes related to coronavirus for the past year in a bid to create awareness regarding the disease, precautions and vaccination procedures.
In a circular dated March 29, DoT referred to the instructions that were issued for implementation of corona pre-call announcements and caller tunes to the operators.
"In this regard, the approval of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is received for withdrawal of the caller tunes with immediate effect," it said.
Accordingly, the telecom service providers have been asked to withdraw all the corona pre-call announcements and caller tunes issued by DoT from time to time. The government had earlier received representations that the audio clips have served their intended purpose and were delaying critical calls during emergencies.
The Covid19 caller tune was started two years ago when the pandemic hit the country. Operators including Bharti Airtel, BSNL, Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea replaced their caller tunes in March 2020 on the directions of the government.
Initially, the caller tune on COVID-19 used to start with the sound of people coughing, sneezing and then an advisory on the precautions to be taken to protect against coronavirus. Later, the massage was changed and the new message urged people to get vaccinated.
