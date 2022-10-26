Telcos should ramp up 5G sites to 10,000 a week: Vaishnaw

Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asked telcos to ramp up 5G coverage in the country and install 10,000 sites per week as opposed to 2500 sites per week that the carriers are currently doing.
Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asked telcos to ramp up 5G coverage in the country and install 10,000 sites per week as opposed to 2500 sites per week that the carriers are currently doing.
"We have given them all the support and all the clearances, they should pick up the pace now, increase it to 10000 sites per week," the minister said on Wednesday at the release of telecom reforms for wireless licensing and satellite communications areas, and the release of the national frequency allocation plan.
"We have given them all the support and all the clearances, they should pick up the pace now, increase it to 10000 sites per week," the minister said on Wednesday at the release of telecom reforms for wireless licensing and satellite communications areas, and the release of the national frequency allocation plan.
He added that in order to facilitate 5G rollouts, no SACFA clearance or Standing Advisory Committee on Frequency Allocation clearance will be needed for installing 5G antennae on street furniture. "Only 100 payment on the portal, permission will come instantly," the minister added.
He added that in order to facilitate 5G rollouts, no SACFA clearance or Standing Advisory Committee on Frequency Allocation clearance will be needed for installing 5G antennae on street furniture. "Only 100 payment on the portal, permission will come instantly," the minister added.
The minister added that the wireless licensing reforms will be taken further after the draft telecom bill is finalised.
The minister added that the wireless licensing reforms will be taken further after the draft telecom bill is finalised.
The minister said that industry and stakeholders will be given a second extension till November 10 to give their views after which the bill will be taken to the Standing Committee of Parliament for discussion.
The minister said that industry and stakeholders will be given a second extension till November 10 to give their views after which the bill will be taken to the Standing Committee of Parliament for discussion.
"This is a welcome step. All discussions and changes can happen before the bill is taken to the Parliament. We're aiming that the bill would be passed by the Monsoon session of next year," Vaishnaw said.
"This is a welcome step. All discussions and changes can happen before the bill is taken to the Parliament. We're aiming that the bill would be passed by the Monsoon session of next year," Vaishnaw said.
The telecom reforms for wireless licensing and satellite communications areas, and the release of the national frequency allocation plan are primarily aimed at improving ease of doing business.
The telecom reforms for wireless licensing and satellite communications areas, and the release of the national frequency allocation plan are primarily aimed at improving ease of doing business.
Five reforms related to satellite communications. All the Vsat terminals can be mounted on any vehicle with the same license. Instead of fixed we can have mobile terminals. This is a procedural reform to ease the transition from static to mobile which was earlier a cumbersome process.
Five reforms related to satellite communications. All the Vsat terminals can be mounted on any vehicle with the same license. Instead of fixed we can have mobile terminals. This is a procedural reform to ease the transition from static to mobile which was earlier a cumbersome process.
Self certification of antenna without government approval has also been introduced.
Self certification of antenna without government approval has also been introduced.
Process of network operation and control center, which involved four levels of scrutiny and approvals, which has now been reduced to a single stage. The fee of ₹21 lakh per transponder per year has been scrapped, which will reduce the time from 8 months to 6 weeks.
Process of network operation and control center, which involved four levels of scrutiny and approvals, which has now been reduced to a single stage. The fee of ₹21 lakh per transponder per year has been scrapped, which will reduce the time from 8 months to 6 weeks.
"The direction from PM is clear, we have to take the same levele of digital services to the remotest of areas as they're available in cities. Digital inclusion is a mission of the PM, all hurdles have to be removed to achieve it," Vaishnaw said.
"The direction from PM is clear, we have to take the same levele of digital services to the remotest of areas as they're available in cities. Digital inclusion is a mission of the PM, all hurdles have to be removed to achieve it," Vaishnaw said.
Mandatory performance verification testing for satellite antennae fee of ₹6000 which also involved complex procedures, has been removed and process has been simplified.
Mandatory performance verification testing for satellite antennae fee of ₹6000 which also involved complex procedures, has been removed and process has been simplified.
Near field communication used in portable chargers and other electronics is being increasingly manufactured in India. In order to provide ease of business, all three bands for IoT, M2M, for invehicle equipment and for contactless charging, have been delicensed.
Near field communication used in portable chargers and other electronics is being increasingly manufactured in India. In order to provide ease of business, all three bands for IoT, M2M, for invehicle equipment and for contactless charging, have been delicensed.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.