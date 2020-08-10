The national tele-medicine service which is operational on two government platforms - 'eSanjeevani' and 'eSanjeevaniOPD'- has completed over 1.5 lakh teleconsultations, the Union health ministry said. On Sunday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan presided over a review meeting with states and Union Territories over the telemedicine facility. The event was also attended by MoS Health Ministry, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, among representatives from other states.

Here is all you need to know about the 'eSanjeevani' and 'eSanjeevaniOPD' tele medicine services:

1) In a short span of time since November 2019, tele-consultation by eSanjeevani and eSanjeevaniOPD have been implemented by 23 States (which covers 75% of the population).

2) The tele-consultation facility enables patient to doctor consultations as well as doctor to doctor consultations from home.

3) This eSanjeevani platform has enabled two types of telemedicine services viz. Doctor-to-Doctor (eSanjeevani) and Patient-to-Doctor (eSanjeevani OPD) Tele-consultations. The former is being implemented under the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre (AB-HWCs) programme.

4) Offered at no cost, through this e-health service citizens in around 20 states are now consulting doctors without having to go to the hospital physically.

5) It also ensures that a patient gets to consult a doctor in around five minutes after logging in to the platform.

6) Presently, on an average, around 5,000 consultations per day are provided through both the modes (eSanjeevani and eSanjeevaniOPD).

7) Of the total 1,58,000 teleconsultations offered across the country on the telemedicine service platforms of the health ministry so far, 67,000 were provided through 'eSanjeevani' at Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres and 91,000 patient-to-doctor consultations through 'eSanjeevaniOPD mode', it said.

8)The telemedicine platform is hosting over 40 online OPDs, more than half of these are speciality OPDs which include Gynaecology, Psychiatry, Dermatology, ENT, Ophthalmology, antiretroviral therapy (ART) for the AIDS/HIV patients, Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) etc.

9)The top ten states which have registered highest consultations through eSanjeevani and eSanjeevaniOPD platforms are Tamil Nadu (32,035 consultations), Andhra Pradesh (28,960), Himachal Pradesh (24,527), Uttar Pradesh (20,030), Kerala (15,988), followed by Gujarat (7127), Punjab (4450), Rajasthan (3548), Maharashtra (3284) and Uttarakhand (2596).

10) It is planned to implement teleconsultation in all the 1.5 lakh Health and Wellness Centres (as spokes) in a 'Hub and Spoke' model, by December 2022.

