Tele-medicine facility: Top 10 states which registered highest consultations

The national tele-medicine service which is operational on two government platforms - 'eSanjeevani' and 'eSanjeevaniOPD'- has completed over 1.5 lakh teleconsultations, the Union health ministry said. On Sunday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan presided over a review meeting with states and Union Territories over the telemedicine facility. The event was also attended by MoS Health Ministry, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, among representatives from other states.