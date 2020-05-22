Super cyclonic storm Amphan is the strongest tropical cyclone to strike eastern India in recent times. Coastal areas in Odisha—as well as Kolkata, Hoogly, Howrah, East Midnapur, North, and South 24 Parganas in West Bengal were among the worst hit regions. The DoT has been taking stock of all the sites where the towers are down as well as damage to optical fibre cable (OFC) which comprise a majority of the equipment damage at present. According to industry sources, the current problems in ensuring that base telecom sites function efficiently is the unavailability of continuous power supply. The diesel generator sets being used to run many sites at present can only run 8 hours at a stretch.