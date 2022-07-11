Telecom dept bans use of non-trusted telecom gear for network expansion

The new amendments will be applicable for all telecom licences.
The government will declare a list of trusted sources and trusted products for installation in the country's telecom network under the directive.
The Department of Telecom on 11 July banned the use of non-trusted telecom gear for expansion of communications networks in the country.
According to amended rules for the telecom licences issued on Monday, DoT has added the word "expansion" to plug a gap in previous rules that were issued to restrict the use of non-trusted telecom gear in the telecom networks.
"With effect from June 15, 2021, the licencee shall only connect trusted products in its network and also seek permission from designated authority for upgradation or expansion of existing network utilising the telecommunication equipment not designated as trusted products," it said.
The new amendments will be applicable for all telecom licences. Earlier in 2020, the the government approved the National Security Directive on the Telecommunication Sector.
The government will declare a list of trusted sources and trusted products for installation in the country's telecom network under the directive. The government has not included any Chinese equipment in the list till date.
Meanwhile, DoT on 5 July asked e-commerce companies not to sell wireless boosters or jammers, considering that existing laws authorize only licenced telecom service providers to sell and install such equipment.
“The use of jammer, GPS blockers, or other signal-jamming device is generally illegal, except (where) specifically permitted by government of India," the DoT said in an advisory issued on Monday.