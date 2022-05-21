Telecom Dept warns public of ongoing frauds on mobile tower installation

Telecom Dept warns public of ongoing frauds on mobile tower installation2 min read . 09:47 PM IST
- The telecom dept clarified saying, neither DoT nor TRAI is involved in leasing/renting the premises for installation of mobile towers.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Saturday warned citizens to be safe from unscrupulous companies or agencies or individuals who promise hefty monthly rental payments for the installation of Mobile Tower.
Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Saturday warned citizens to be safe from unscrupulous companies or agencies or individuals who promise hefty monthly rental payments for the installation of Mobile Tower.
The telecom dept clarified saying, "neither DoT nor TRAI is involved in leasing/renting the premises for installation of mobile towers."
The telecom dept clarified saying, "neither DoT nor TRAI is involved in leasing/renting the premises for installation of mobile towers."
Also, the department cautioned saying, "DoT/TRAI or its officers do not issue any 'No Objection Certificate' for the installation of mobile towers."
Also, the department cautioned saying, "DoT/TRAI or its officers do not issue any 'No Objection Certificate' for the installation of mobile towers."
Thereby, the department issued a Public Notice in this regard to curb such fraudulent activities and also to ensure the public doesn’t fall prey to such offers.
Thereby, the department issued a Public Notice in this regard to curb such fraudulent activities and also to ensure the public doesn’t fall prey to such offers.
In a statement today, the department asked the citizens to be extra careful and verify the credentials of the company/agency/individual who is asking for an advance or application fee or money before the actual installation of the tower. Before they entertain any offer for installation, they should verify the authenticity of TSP/IP-1 from the DoT website.
In a statement today, the department asked the citizens to be extra careful and verify the credentials of the company/agency/individual who is asking for an advance or application fee or money before the actual installation of the tower. Before they entertain any offer for installation, they should verify the authenticity of TSP/IP-1 from the DoT website.
If any case such frauds do occur, the department asked the public to report them to local police authorities.
If any case such frauds do occur, the department asked the public to report them to local police authorities.
The department was brought to notice some unscrupulous companies/agencies/individuals cheat the general public by promising them hefty monthly rental payments for the installation of Mobile Tower etc. Such companies ask the public to deposit money in their personal/company account under various names such as security deposit/application fee/registration charges/stamp duty/government tax under Telecom Act/clearing of the advanced payment etc. for leasing/renting the premises of individuals for installation of Mobile Tower etc.
The department was brought to notice some unscrupulous companies/agencies/individuals cheat the general public by promising them hefty monthly rental payments for the installation of Mobile Tower etc. Such companies ask the public to deposit money in their personal/company account under various names such as security deposit/application fee/registration charges/stamp duty/government tax under Telecom Act/clearing of the advanced payment etc. for leasing/renting the premises of individuals for installation of Mobile Tower etc.
Further, the department stated that after collecting the money these companies/ individuals/agencies vanish and become unreachable. These companies at times issue fake “No Objection Certificate" for the installation of a tower in the name of fictitious companies purportedly issued by DoT/ TRAI/ other government departments.
Further, the department stated that after collecting the money these companies/ individuals/agencies vanish and become unreachable. These companies at times issue fake “No Objection Certificate" for the installation of a tower in the name of fictitious companies purportedly issued by DoT/ TRAI/ other government departments.
It needs to be noted that a mobile tower may be installed by either Telecom Service Provider (TSP) or Infrastructure Provider (IP-1) as per their licensing/registration conditions.
It needs to be noted that a mobile tower may be installed by either Telecom Service Provider (TSP) or Infrastructure Provider (IP-1) as per their licensing/registration conditions.
As per the department, if some agency or company, or individual is asking for an advance or an application fee or money in any form before the actual installation of the tower, the public is hereby cautioned to be extra careful and verify the credentials of the company. Normally, NO TSP or IP-I company asks for any advance money for the installation of the tower.
As per the department, if some agency or company, or individual is asking for an advance or an application fee or money in any form before the actual installation of the tower, the public is hereby cautioned to be extra careful and verify the credentials of the company. Normally, NO TSP or IP-I company asks for any advance money for the installation of the tower.
The department also said any loss/damage on the part of any individual will be the sole responsibility of the individual and DoT has no responsibility toward such loss or damages suffered by such individuals, directly or indirectly, by becoming a victim of such fraudulent actions.
The department also said any loss/damage on the part of any individual will be the sole responsibility of the individual and DoT has no responsibility toward such loss or damages suffered by such individuals, directly or indirectly, by becoming a victim of such fraudulent actions.
Here are the updated list of TSPs and IP-1 is available on the DoT website
Here are the updated list of TSPs and IP-1 is available on the DoT website
https://dot.gov.in/access-services/list-access-service-licences-issued
https://dot.gov.in/access-services/list-access-service-licences-issued
https://dot.gov.in/infrastructure-provider
https://dot.gov.in/infrastructure-provider