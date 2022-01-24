Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Telecom dept will not interfere in mobile manufacturing: IT minister Vaishnaw

Telecom dept will not interfere in mobile manufacturing: IT minister Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw
04:39 PM IST

  • His clarification comes in the wake of apprehensions by industry leaders that there could be heavy regulations if the Department of Telecom decides to control the mobile manufacturing activities

The telecom department will not interfere in matters related to mobile phone manufacturing, the Communications and IT Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw said on Monday. 

His clarification comes in the wake of apprehensions by industry leaders that there could be heavy regulations if the Department of Telecom decides to control the mobile manufacturing activities.

Today, after the release of a vision document on electronics manufacturing, Vaishnaw said: "Telecom department is not going to enter mobile manufacturing at all. That regime is not going to change." 

The Ministry of Electronics and IT is currently the nodal organisation to manage matters related to mobile manufacturing.

The minister also said that the government is also working on fine-tuning the labour laws to support hiring a large number of the workforce by big companies and allowing residential facilities within the company's campus.

He said that housing within the campus is not allowed but asked mobile phone makers to give a location where the government can work and find out the laws that need to be fine-tuned to meet the industry requirements. 

