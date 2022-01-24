Telecom dept will not interfere in mobile manufacturing: IT minister Vaishnaw

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Today, after the release of a vision document on electronics manufacturing, Vaishnaw said: "Telecom department is not going to enter mobile manufacturing at all. That regime is not going to change."
The Ministry of Electronics and IT is currently the nodal organisation to manage matters related to mobile manufacturing.
The minister also said that the government is also working on fine-tuning the labour laws to support hiring a large number of the workforce by big companies and allowing residential facilities within the company's campus.
He said that housing within the campus is not allowed but asked mobile phone makers to give a location where the government can work and find out the laws that need to be fine-tuned to meet the industry requirements.
