Telecom, IT and mines ministries get new secretaries

New Delhi: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the appointment of several officers for post of secretary, late Thursday night.

Key among them are Neeraj Mittal, a 1992 batch IAS officer who is currently the principal secretary of information technology department in Tamil Nadu, as the new secretary in the department of telecommunications. Mittal has been a senior advisor at World Bank Group and joint secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Mittal will come in place of K Rajaraman who has been appointed as the chairman of the IFSCA in Gujarat.

The committee also approved appointment of S Krishnan, a 1989 –batch IAS from Tamil Nadu cadre who is presently the industries secretary in the state government, as secretary of the ministry of electronics and information technology. Krishnan comes in place of Alkesh Kumar Sharma who retired on August 31.

VL Kantha Rao, who was an additional secretary in the Department of Telecommunications has been appointed as the secretary, in the Ministry of Mines. Former mines secretary Vivek Bhardwaj has been given charge of officer on special duty at Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Umang Narula, has been appointed as secretary in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, while Bihar 1992 batch IAS Arunish Chawla will take over as secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers from November 1, 2023. From the same batch and cadre, Chanchal Kumar has been appointed as secretary in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. Manipur cadre 1192 batch IAS Vumlunmang Vualnam has been appointed as secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation. He was additional secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.