The BSNL employees have reportedly received a stern message from Telecom Minister Ashwin Vaishnaw on their work performance noting that while the government stands with the ailing PSU, the employees need to deliver better work performance or there could be consequences. According to The Economic Times report, the Union Communications Minister delivered “one of the strongest messages ever to BSNL workforce," stating that it is time for the BSNL employees “to perform and turnaround within the next 24 months, or go home taking voluntary retirement scheme (VRS)."

