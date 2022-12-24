Telecom Minister Vaishnaw ousts 10 senior DoT officers

Telecom Minister Vaishnaw ousts 10 senior DoT officers1 min read . 06:46 PM IST
The telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved force retirement for 10 senior DoT officials, including a joint secretary as he continues his perform or perish drive and zero tolerance for corruption, an official source said on Saturday.
This is the first time employees in the Department of Telecom have been given forced retirement under section 56 (J) under Pension Rule 48 of CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, reported news agency PTI.
"Telecom minister has approved forced retirement for 10 senior DoT officials for doubtful integrity and the government's zero tolerance for corruption. Out of 10, nine officials were working at director level and one official is of joint secretary rank," the source said as quoted by PTI.
The move from the minister comes a day before the eve of Good Governance Day celebrated by the government every year.
In September, a senior BSNL official, who was caught napping in Vaishnaw's meeting after the cabinet cleared a ₹1.64 lakh-crore package for the public sector enterprise, was given voluntary retirement from the service.
Vaishnaw, who also holds Railway portfolio, has cleared forced retirement for about 40 officials in the railways department for their non-performance and doubtful integrity which includes a secretary level officer and two special secretary level officers.
Recently, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that a total of six task forces have been set up to develop the component ecosystem. He made this announcement after the roundtable conference of the 42 Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) on the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Telecom.
