Telcos petition DoT to halt new e-waste rules2 min read 24 May 2023, 10:11 PM IST
Companies say rules will impact existing 2G, 4G and future 5G networks
NEW DELHI : Telecom operators have sought urgent intervention of the telecom department to prevent implementation of an order from the environment ministry which requires them to remove older active infrastructure equipment from telecom towers to meet targets set under e-waste management rules issued in 2022.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×