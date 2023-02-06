Telecom plays crucial role to advance digital connectivity, economic progress: President Murmu
President Murmu said connectivity and road infrastructure is vital for the economic growth and development of a nation. She said efforts should continue to link unconnected masses especially in rural and remote areas
New Delhi: The telecom industry plays a crucial role in advancing digital connectivity to achieve rapid economic progress, President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday.
