Telecom sector will witness more reforms in coming years: Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw said that service quality parameters have to be significantly increased, and the telecom department should send a new consultation paper to Trai on this
New Delhi: Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that the sector will witness more reforms in the coming years, and added that the industry will have to do its bit by improving the quality of service significantly.
Addressing the Annual Flagship Event 2022 of Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA), an apex industry body representing digital infrastructure providers industry in India, Vaishnaw said that service quality parameters have to be significantly increased, and the telecom department should approach Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in this regard, according to an official statement.
He asked the department to send a new consultation paper to Trai for significantly improving the quality-of-service parameters by three-four times of what it is today. The minister said initiatives cannot be one-sided, and the equation has to be reciprocal, he added.
The Minister said that the journey of 5G is going to be very exciting and noted that many countries took multiple years to reach 40% to 50% coverage. “But we are targeting a very aggressive timeline and the Government has given a target of 80% coverage in short time frame and we should definitely cover at least 80% in a very short timeframe," he added.
