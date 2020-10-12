Telecom services recovering from peak power outage in Mumbai

Mint has reached out to telecom service providers, IT and data centre companies for assessments on the extent of impact on their services. Mumbai is home to major tech companies like Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Accenture and Capgemini, apart from having the largest concentration of data centre facilities in the country. Between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai region, a majority of the country's top data centre businesses are located that host services for companies across the country. Mumbai holds over 40% of total data centre capacity in the country.