Telcos unlikely to raise tariffs until 2024 general elections

Telcos unlikely to raise tariffs until 2024 general elections1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 11:40 PM IST
Analysts have cut their ARPU forecast for FY24 and FY25 by 6% and 2%, respectively, and have also reduced their revenue estimate by 7% and 3%, respectively, to account for the delay in the tariff hike.
New Delhi: Telecom operators are unlikely to raise tariffs in the current fiscal year due to intensifying competition in the postpaid segment and looming general elections, weighing on average revenue per user (ARPU), according to analysts and industry insiders, who expect price hikes to now happen only in FY25.
