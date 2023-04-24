Telcos unlikely to raise tariffs until 2024 general elections

Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note to clients that it did not expect tariffs to rise until after the 2024 general elections. Higher tariffs may fuel inflation and draw public and political backlash. “As customer engagement picks up, we believe there is a case for a tariff hike, but we conservatively assume tariff hike only after 2024 general elections," it said. Analysts at IIFL concurred. “With consumption spending likely to remain weak in the near-term and general elections also not far behind, we expect 4G pre-paid tariff hikes only in FY25," they said. They added that revenue growth in the interim would be driven by subscriber additions and upgrade to premium plans with higher data allowances.