The case pertains to pre-activated SIMs allegedly being sold by a VIL retail partner in east Uttar Pradesh. The UP police raided the premise of the retail partner on 11 March 2020 and discovered pre-activated SIM cards of the company
Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea was denied any immediate interim relief in a matter related to the penalty of ₹1.9 crore imposed by the Department of Telecom for selling pre-activated SIM cards.
The Department of Telecom (DoT) will seize the bank guarantee of the company if it fails to make the payment this week.
"We cannot give you a stay. You deposit the money. If you succeed, it will be refunded within a week," TDSAT bench headed by Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel said.
The matter pertains to pre-activated SIMs allegedly being sold by a VIL retail partner in east Uttar Pradesh. The UP police raided the premise of the retail partner on 11 March 2020 and discovered pre-activated SIM cards of the company.
The DoT issued a show cause notice to the company on 24 March 2020, and later a demand notice of ₹1.9 crore on the basis of ₹50,000 penalty per SIM card.
The VIL counsel said that the DoT will encash the bank guarantee of the company if it doesn't pay the penalty and requested relief at least till the time of next hearing.
While denying any relief, the TDSAT adjourned the matter to 22 March.
This comes days after the VIL board approved raising up to ₹14,500 crore, including ₹4,500 crore from promoter entities – Vodafone and Aditya Birla Group.
An amount of ₹10,000 crore would be raised by way of equity or debt instruments, in one or more tranches.
In a regulatory filing, the company said the board has cleared issuance of up to 338.3 crore equity shares of face value of ₹10 each at an issue price of ₹13.30 per equity share for an aggregate consideration of up to ₹4,500 crore.
In a separate filing overseas, British telecom giant Vodafone Group said it intends to contribute up to ₹3,375 crore (USD 450 million) in VIL's capital raise from net proceeds realised through the sale of the primary shares in Indus Towers.
