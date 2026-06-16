Telegram App to remain banned in India till June 22 ahead of NEET 2026 re-examination

On Tuesday, an official ban on the messaging app Telegram across India was implemented. The temporary ban comes after the direct recommendations of the National Testing Agency (NTA) amid paper leaks and cheating rackets. The app remains suspended across the country until June 22 ahead of the upcoming NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination.

Telegram banned in India until June 22 Invoking emergency provisions under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has directed the platform to comply with strict restrictions within a specified tenure as per the official statement from NTA.

"Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued notification a direction under Section 69 A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, restricting access to the Telegram platform in India for a defined and limited period ending 22 June 2026, covering the day of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination and its immediate aftermath. A direction requiring the platform to disable, in India, the message-editing feature in respect of messages already posted, for a defined period ending 30 June 2026, addressing the specific structural feature through which the platform has been used to fabricate after-the-event “paper leak” evidence in respect of national examinations," the statement read.

Banned explained Earlier, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs worked as the nodal agency to take down numerous fraudulent channels, groups, and bots.

Law enforcement agencies from Bihar, Gujarat, and Rajasthan provided continuous inputs to target channels operating under names like "PAPER LEAKED NEET" and "Private Mafia," which demanded thousands to lakhs of rupees from families, as per news agency ANI.

Recent arrest On the other hand, the Ahmedabad City Cyber Crime Branch recently busted an inter-state gang operating eight such channels and tracked financial transactions amounting to almost ₹1.5 crore.

The testing agency said the temporary restrictions on the platform were imposed only as a last resort as repeated efforts to remove individual channels failed to secure adequate compliance at the platform level.

Explaining the misuse of the feature, the agency said several recent examinations had been targeted through fabricated "paper leak" claims. According to the agency, channel administrators would edit older, unrelated messages after an examination had concluded and insert the actual question paper, creating the false impression that it had been circulated before the test. Screenshots of these edited chats were then widely circulated online as alleged proof of a paper leak, reported ANI.

The NTA acknowledged the inconvenience caused to lakhs of regular users of Telegram for personal and professional purposes.

However, it also asserted that the examination security remains completely unaffected and that no question paper is available outside the secured chain.

The NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination will is scheduled on 21 June 2026.

Around one lakh students are expected to appear for the re-examination. “Around 100,000 students have already downloaded their Admit Cards,” as shared by NTA.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its probe and has made multiple arrests on the matter.