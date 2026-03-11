Telegram asked to remove over 3,100 channels over copyright violations within 3 hours by Indian govt

Tightening the noose for copyright violations, the Central government on Wednesday, March 11, directed instant messaging platform Telegram to remove over 3,100 channels within three hours. The channels were being removed for violating various provisions of the Copyright Act, 1957.

Advertisement

According to the government sources quoted by AN, the action to remove over 3,000 channels follows complaints received from OTT platforms. According to the reports, the government had received complaints from JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video and others. They alleged large-scale piracy of copyrighted content on Telegram.

When found that the channels were indeed hosting and distributing contents owned by other content owners and OTT platforms, the Central government issued orders.

In a notification, Joint Secretary C Senthil Rajan said the unlawful content had been "hosted, shared and distributed" on the intermediary platform in violation of the Copyright Act, 1957.

"The intermediary Telegram is hereby notified to remove and disable access to the concerned Telegram channels, including all of their content, within three hours of the issue of this communication without vitiating the evidence in any manner," the notification said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Russia opens criminal investigation against Telegram app founder Pavel Durov

The order identified a total of 3,142 Telegram channels for removal.

Earlier in October 2025, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2025, to amend the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 ("IT Rules, 2021").

These amendments strengthen the due diligence framework for intermediaries under the Information Technology Act, 2000 (“IT Act”). In particular, changes to Rule 3(1)(d) introduce additional safeguards to ensure that the removal of unlawful content is conducted in a transparent, proportionate, and accountable manner. The amended rules will come into effect on November 15, 2025.

The IT Rules, 2021 were first notified on February 25, 2021. They were later amended on October 2022 and then on April 2023.

Advertisement

They prescribe due diligence obligations on intermediaries, including social media intermediaries, with the objective of ensuring online safety, security, and accountability.

Under Rule 3(1)(d), intermediaries are required to remove unlawful information upon receiving actual knowledge either through a court order or notification from the Appropriate Government.

The review undertaken by MeitY highlighted the need for additional safeguards to ensure senior-level accountability, precise specification of unlawful content, and periodic review of government directions at a higher level.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer