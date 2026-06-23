Telegram becomes operational in India for some users a week after Centre's temporary ban over NEET paper leak

A week after the Central government imposed a temporary ban on the messaging platform Telegram to prevent a paper leak of the NEET-UG re-examination, the application on Tuesday became operational for some existing users; however, it remains delisted on app stores.

Advertisement

While Google has restored the application on the Play Store, it continues to be unavailable from Apple's App Store. In the meantime, some Apple users can use Telegram; others, however, complain that they are still unable to access their messages.

Also Read | Delhi HC's Telegram ruling and what it means for digital platforms

The development comes a week after the Centre imposed a temporary ban on the messaging platform and cited its exploitation by organised cheating networks. The app was banned ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination, which took place on 21 June. The ban, according to the government, is a measure of last resort.

Why did Centre ban Telegram temporarily? The ban was reportedly ordered after the messaging platform failed to prevent the circulation of fake examination papers of NEET, which was conducted on 3 May and was later cancelled on 12 May. According to the Centre's ban, the messaging platform was also involved in the dissemination of misleading information and other fraudulent activities that impacted the examination process, news agency PTI reported.

Advertisement

Before announcing the ban, government officials met Telegram representatives on 3 June, where these concerns were flagged. Following the meeting, the app and its associated web links, including the web version, were blocked for users across the country till 22 June.

The messaging platform has also been directed to block its message editing feature till 30 June.

30 arrested for attempting irregularities in Bihar The NEET-UG re-examination was conducted on 21 June, and according to PTI, there has been no report of fraudulent activity so far. However, in a report published on Monday, PTI noted that Bihar police arrested at least 30 individuals for allegedly attempting irregularities in the NEET-UG re-examination in the state.

While 18 people working in the exam centres were arrested for violating the biometric verification norms, the majority of the others were impersonators who tried to write the exam in place of the genuine candidates.

Advertisement

Also Read | Cockroach Janta Party plans tribute to NEET aspirants who ended their lives

Telegram CEO slammed temporary ban Telegram Founder and CEO Pavel Durov criticised the IT ministry for banning Telegram for a week because some users shared leaked exam questions. He alleged that Reliance, in which Meta has a partial stake, may have lobbied, along with its competitor WhatsApp, to impose the ban on the company's app in the country.

In a post on X, Durov said that the decision punishes over 150 million users in the country, and not the "insiders" who leaked the exam materials. He added, "And the ban hasn't stopped anything. The leaks just moved to other apps. Over the past few weeks, we removed hundreds of channels sharing leaked exam materials and related scams in India. We're also making the 'edited' label more visible to prevent backdating scams. Telegram is a force for good. Banning it — even temporarily — is a mistake."

Advertisement

The messaging platform also moved the Delhi High Court last week, which was rejected later in the week. The matter was listed before the bench of Justice Tejas Karia, who ruled that ‌the government's actions, aimed at preserving the integrity of a key exam for admissions to medical colleges, were legal and reasonable.

Karia said that the government is “empowered ... to issue directions for blocking the public access to Telegram.”

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.