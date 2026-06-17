Telegram moves Delhi HC over Centre's decision ahead of NEET-UG re-exam: Here's what we know

Messaging platform Telegram on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court against the Central government's decision to ban it ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) re-test to prevent a paper leak, which is scheduled on 21 June, LiveLaw reported.

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The matter was mentioned before the bench of Justice Tajas Karia, who agreed to hear it today. The development comes following recommendations by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did the Indian government ban Telegram ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination? ⌵ The Indian government banned Telegram to prevent organized cheating networks from exploiting the platform to distribute leaked exam materials ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21. 2 What are the main arguments against the temporary ban on Telegram for the NEET-UG re-exam? ⌵ Critics, including the Internet Freedom Foundation, argue that the ban is legally overreaching, ineffective, and harms ordinary users rather than addressing the actual problem of exam paper leaks. 3 How did Telegram's CEO Pavel Durov respond to the ban in India? ⌵ Pavel Durov criticized the ban as punitive for over 150 million Telegram users in India, stating it fails to address the issue since leaks simply shifted to other apps, and that the measures taken were ineffective. 4 What security measures has the National Testing Agency (NTA) implemented for the NEET-UG re-exam? ⌵ The NTA has added multiple layers of security, including controls on message editing on Telegram, to safeguard the integrity of the NEET-UG re-examination process and prevent any malpractice. 5 How does Telegram's message-editing feature complicate the integrity of exam-related communications? ⌵ Telegram allows users to edit messages without changing the original timestamp, which can be exploited to fabricate evidence of leaked papers by making old messages appear as if they were sent before the exam.

Responding to the Central government's action, Telegram's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pavel Durov, in a post on X, noted that the decision punishes over 150 million Telegram users in the country, and not the "insiders" who leaked the exam materials. He added, "And the ban hasn't stopped anything. The leaks just moved to other apps. Over the past few weeks, we removed hundreds of channels sharing leaked exam materials and related scams in India. We're also making the 'edited' label more visible to prevent backdating scams. Telegram is a force for good. Banning it — even temporarily — is a mistake."

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Centre temporarily blocks Telegram On Tuesday, the Centre blocked Telegram till 22 June, citing its exploitation by organised cheating networks ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination, scheduled for 21 June. The shutdown, according to the government, is a measure of last resort and has invited criticism from the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), which argues that the order is legally overreaching, practically ineffective, and ultimately harmful to the very students it claims to protect.

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Also Read | Telegram App to remain banned in India till June 22 ahead of NEET 2026 re-exam

Why did the Centre block Telegram? NTA, which comes under the Ministry of Education, announced the temporary ban "in response to the organised use of the platform by cheating rackets to defraud candidates appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2026 re-examination."

The decision came following a turbulent few weeks for India's premier medical entrance exam. In May, the government cancelled NEET-UG results for over 2.3 million students after authorities launched investigations into allegations that question papers had been leaked before the examination.

The cancellation of the exam triggered massive protests across the country, including demonstrations staged by the viral Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which publicly demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In a press release issued yesterday, NTA welcomed the brief ban and noted that channels are operating openly on the platform under names such as - “PAPER LEAKED NEET”, “Re-NEET 2026”, “Private Mafia”, “REE NEET MAFIAA”, demanding sums ranging from a few thousand to several lakhs of rupees from candidates and their families, in exchange for purported access to the re-examination paper.

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Students welcome temporary ban on Telegram Ahead of the NEET-UG re-exam, students have reportedly welcomed the decision to temporarily restrict access to Telegram, calling the move a positive step while reiterating their demand for a thorough investigation into the paper leak that affected the initial examination held on 3 May.

A Delhi-based aspirant described the NTA's decision as a positive move and called for a thorough investigation into the NEET-UG paper leak, ANI reported. The aspirant said, "This is a good step, but the main focus should be on the root cause. Those who indulge in leaking examination papers should be identified."

Another student from Indore advocated for restrictions on other social media platforms to help prevent paper leaks in the future.

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"... Students work extremely hard to crack these exams... The government's ban on Telegram until exams end is right, as leaks spread fast online. Other such platforms could also be restricted for a limited time to stop paper leaks..." Monika told ANI.

Students from Rajasthan's Kota also expressed similar sentiments. One student called for the joint regulation of other social media platforms to prevent similar paper leaks."... They've taken a good step. After the paper leak, the NTA's move may go well. The government and NTA should also act jointly to regulate other social media platforms," a student said.

(with inputs from ANI)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



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