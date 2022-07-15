Telemarketers making unsolicited calls may soon have to pay fine

Sources were also quoted as saying that the government is mooting imposing a fine of ₹100 per call on unsolicited callers. The money will not go into the government coffers but will be credited to consumers who received unsolicited calls.
Despite clear norms laid by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on unsolicited communication, consumers are still facing unwanted calls from vendors and telemarketers.
According to a survey published in May by online platform Localcircles, 95% of people are continuing to get pesky calls and SMSes (Short Messaging Services) despite having registered their numbers in the 'Do Not Call' registry, also known as Do Not Disturb (DND) list.
The survey, which was conducted across 377 districts between 10 March and 10 May this year comprising 37,000 respondents, found that 64% mobile phone users get three or more spam calls on an average daily.
"Many people face issues of unwanted calls made to them by fraudsters, spammers and telemarketers despite registering on TRAI's Do Not Call registry," it said.
Further, 51% of respondents out of 9,252 people who replied to the query said that they get calls related to 'selling financial services' and 29% get such calls for 'selling real estate'.
In response to this, the TRAI said that the regulator has introduced blockchain-based technology to curb the pesky call menace, but the challenge remains in controlling unregistered telemarketers.
The Department of Telecom (DoT) last year had proposed to make the norms more stringent by reducing the slabs for levying penalty to ₹1,000 per violation for 0-10 breaches, ₹5,000 each for 10-50 violations and ₹10,000 each for more than 50 violations.
The slabs under the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 are 0-100, 100-1,000 and more than 1,000 violations.
