Television ad revenue to recover by Q2FY22: Report

“Ad spends by some top FMCG players in Q4FY21 indicate a considerable increase by most, bringing the overall ad spends in FY21, despite cutbacks in the first quarter to almost the same level as FY20," Edelweiss said and added that broadcasters have also seen a considerable improvement in ad revenue in the last two quarters of FY21. For example, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd saw a heavy dip (roughly 50%) in its ad revenues in the first half of FY21 due to cutback in spends from advertisers on account of the sudden uncertainty caused by the pandemic. However, in the second half, there was consistent increase in ad revenue and recovery close to pre-covid levels.