Television sets see pent-up demand, stock stock shortage a concern

NEW DELHI: Stuck-at-home Indians have helped push sales of large-screen smart TVs as a surge in content consumption via OTT platforms, and availability of low-priced smart TVs has stoked demand from first time buyers and even those looking to add a second screen at home.

“We have been seeing a huge demand for large screens (50inches and above) this season. Due to lockdown, work from home and limited theatre experience, trend was up for larger screens. We also saw increase in other sizes with people opting for second screens," said Suguru Takamatsu, Divisional Head CSD, CE, Panasonic India.

However, most companies are now anticipating a shortage in stocks as demand has outstripped supply and imports remain constrained. Open cell panel prices—a key component used in the manufacturing of television sets and largely imported to India—have also jumped up by over 60%, said companies that assemble TV sets for in India.

Moreover, from 1 October India also resumed imposing 5% customs on imports of open cell panels as it hopes to boost domestic manufacturing.

As a result, for some companies supply remains concern.

“Demand for LEDs have surpassed the supply, mainly attributed to the high sell-out during the early months of unlock. We expect the shortage to continue and this will impact overall sales. As TVs are in short supply, we expect the pent-up demand to remain and stocks will move as soon as they arrive," said Takamatsu on the festive season demand this year.

As Diwali approaches, the next two weeks are critical.

“Currently in festive period we have seen huge demand for TV, but there has been shortage due to panel price," said Avneet Singh Marwah CEO SPPL Exclusive Brand Licensee of Thomson TVs in India. Marwah expects this price pressure to continue till the first quarter of next year. Thomson TV sales are up 75% compared to last year with a major shift in screen sizes, he said.

Earlier this year, India imposed restrictions on imports of colour television sets, intending to encourage local manufacturing and check imports from China that have been facing increased scrutiny, Mint reported earlier. Colour television sets worth $781 million were imported in the year ended 31 March, most of which came from Vietnam ($428 million) and China ($292 million).

“On televisions, there were recent restrictions on imports etc that has created a fair bit of havoc—brands are actually on the verge of being sold out," said Ritesh Ghosal, Chief Marketing Officer, Croma, Infiniti Retail Limited.

The months of June through September saw a significant spike in sale of TVs that were up 20-25% compared to a year ago period, said Arjun Bajaj, director, director, Videotex International Group that sells its own TV brands—Shinco and Telefunken—apart from contract-manufacturing TVs for large consumer electronics companies.

However, sales in October were similar to the year ago period—with the company seeing demand for screens sized 32 to 49 inches. Bajaj, however said pricing pressures on open cell panels continues to be high—with cost of smaller panels up as much as 100%.

The lockdown was a boon for makers of home appliances and consumer electronics as consumers spent money to buy electronics.

In fact India’s prolonged lockdown helped video streaming platforms add a record number of viewers who felt the need to upgrade to larger screens.

“Especially for premium cinematic content platforms, large screen TV is the final home. While cheaper smartphones and data have revolutionized digital content market in India, large screen TV still remains the optimal medium for watching premium content," said Rohit Jain, managing director, Lionsgate South Asia.

Video streaming platforms have partnered telecom companies to offer premium OTT (over-the-top service) bundles and broadband packages to build on the family audience base acquired in India during lockdown.

For instance, the latest Rs. 1,499 JioFiber Diamond plan offers 300Mbps speed and free access to 12 OTT. Meanwhile, VOOT, the VoD service owned by Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd entered into a partnership with Airtel XStream allowing access to content across multiple screens.

The move comes on the back of the investment that platforms are planning, often to the tune of ₹80 crore or more for large-scale shows featuring top Bollywood stars in the coming months. With recovery in cinema halls still some time away, TV sales are expected to be brisk.

“So, one of the things which happened is this entire explosion in OTT through the lockdown. Now that you have time to spend you start consuming content usually on a small-screen and as you get hooked you want the better experience. So, it's a virtuous cycle, which has set-in. You will see a lot more integration happening in the OTT space going forward, said Croma's Ghosal. The market continues to move up towards 40-inch screens.

