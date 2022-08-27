Tell nation what CBI has found against Sisodia, demand protesting AAP leaders

AAP party workers and leaders protested on Saturday against the CBI raid at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence. They also demanded that the Centre tells the nation what CBI has found against Sisodia so far
After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid in the excise policy scam case, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest on Saturday, demanding the revelation of the results of the CBI investigation against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
The party also demanded from the Centre to tell the public about what the probe agency found since it raided his residence and other locations last week. The AAP members raised slogans while holding placards, that read, "What has CBI found in its investigation?", during their protest near the AAP headquarters.
AAP's Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak also took part in the protest to show his disapproval of the "politicisation" of CBI. He also alleged that the Narendra Modi government has put the CBI after Manish Sisodia to malign his image by associating him with a fabricated case. This will also defame the Aam Aadmi Party, Durgesh Pathak said.
He said, in Gujarat, people want to breathe in the fresh air of anti-incumbency. "They are fed up with the BJP and want to see another party forming the government in the state," he said. He also charged that the saffron party has done "nothing" but only "looted" the state during its 27-year-long regime.
He informed that even after a week of the CBI raid on Manish Sisodia's house in Delhi and his paternal village, the agency hasn't revealed its findings. In Manish Sisodia's village, the agency sleuths even dug the floor and checked the walls of the house.
"But the prime minister has not been able to say a word so far on what his CBI has found against Sisodia during its investigation," he charged, adding "People of this country want to know what the CBI has found against Sisodia after ten days of its investigation."
Rajesh Pathak also regarded AAP as the most “honest party in the world" and called its leader the most truthful. He also described Manish Sisodia as one of the best education ministers in India.
Alleging a conspiracy to topple the Kejriwal government in Delhi, AAP MLAs Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar said that BJP will face defeat in the Gujarat elections. Recently, the two MLAs claimed that they had been approached by the BJP with a ₹20 crore offer for switching sides.
"Since you (BJP) are going to suffer a miserable defeat in Gujarat elections, you want to intimidate AAP ministers, MLAs, and leaders through CBI-ED raids," Sanjeev Jha said.
"But you must remember that we have come out of a movement and we are not going to be intimidated by such tricks. This time you have to face an honest party and we will put you down on the mat," added the Burari MLA.
Earlier in the day, AAP had planned to protest outside the BJP headquarters but they were restricted by the Delhi police personnel as they put up barricades near the party office.
On 19 August, CBI raided multiple locations in Delhi that belonged to the people who were the suspects in the Excise policy scam case. The agency also raided Manish Sisodia's residence in Delhi as well as in his village. Later, an FIR was filed against the accused, including Manish Sisodia, who was involved in the case.
