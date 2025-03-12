Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
A complaint was reportedly filed against Telugu actor Mohan Babu over the death of ‘Sooryavansham’ actor Soundarya's death.
According to NDTV, a police complaint was filed in Andhra Pradesh's Khammam district alleging that Soundarya's untimely death was not accidental, but a murder linked to a property dispute relating to Mohan Babu.
The complaint was filed by one Chittimallu. He accused Mohan Babu of pressuring Soundarya and her brother to sell six acres of land in a village in Shamshabad, the report cited the police complained.
However, the siblings had refused to give in, leading to a major conflict between the two actors. After Soundarya's death, Mohan Babu had taken possession of the land forcefully, he alleged.
