A complaint was reportedly filed against Telugu actor Mohan Babu over the death of ‘Sooryavansham’ actor Soundarya's death.

According to NDTV, a police complaint was filed in Andhra Pradesh's Khammam district alleging that Soundarya's untimely death was not accidental, but a murder linked to a property dispute relating to Mohan Babu.

The complaint was filed by one Chittimallu. He accused Mohan Babu of pressuring Soundarya and her brother to sell six acres of land in a village in Shamshabad, the report cited the police complained.